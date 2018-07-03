Romak wins first CMDRA race of the season

Advertisement

RIMBEY, AB – Last weekend marked the start of the Canadian Motocross Drag Racing Association season with races in Rimbey, Alberta.

Fort St. John resident Bruce Romak was at the competition competing for Evil Twin Racing in the Hot Twin Class.

Romak’s Saturday races were good enough to put him in the 3rd qualifying position where he would eventually be the day’s runner-up. Sunday faired even better for Romak as he was first in qualifying and later won the finals by 0.07 seconds over his teammate Ryan Rolfe.

Up next for Romak and Evil Twin Racing is the Roil Energy Bracket Nationals this weekend at Northern Lights Raceway.