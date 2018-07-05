School District #60 announces new initiative to help students get better at Math

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 announced this week that starting next year, the District will be placing a greater focus on helping students become more proficient in Mathematics.

SD60’s Director of Instruction Jarrod Bell said that after looking at various indicators including report card grades and exam scores, the District noticed that students were needing some support in numeracy instruction. He said the District has decided to launch the new Math Assessment & Practice initiative to support teachers in ensuring students are learning to grasp as many of the concepts in numeracy and Mathematics as possible.

“From discussions with teachers, we understand that some people just don’t love math, and occasionally need some extra support,” said Bell. “What we’re doing with this math initiative is helping to create an assessment that can be used as a practice. It’s a fairly simple kind of assessment tool that teachers can use frequently in their classrooms and get feedback from it.”

Bell referred to the District’s current assessment tool as an “event,” since the test needs to be done at a certain time of the year, and requires a fairly lengthy amount of time to write and assess results. He explained that the new assessment, which will be rolled out next fall, will take far less time and can be done multiple times per year.

The District said that establishment of the MAP initiative will span one to three years, with the initiative anticipated to become a sustainable classroom tool to support math learning for years. More details on the program will be released by the School District next fall.