Second Crazy Bitches drag show added at the Lido Theatre

A second show has been added for August 19. Get your tickets below or at Systems Sound Source.

The Crazy Bitches are back! You don’t want to miss out on this fabulously fun drag show which rolls into town on Saturday, August 18th & 19th. Direct from Mexico, come on out to experience Cher, Britney, Tina, Dolly and more with our fun Mexican fiesta themed evening. It will be a night to regender with music, comedy, and good, clean, dirty fun. Get your tickets now!

Ticket Cost

$30 – GENERAL

$35 – RESERVED

$40 – AT THE DOOR

(plus GST and Service Fees)

Tickets available online, by phone at 250-785-3011 and at Systems Sound Source

