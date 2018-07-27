Site C viewpoint closed for maintenance work

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Anyone wanting to get a good look at the construction work being done in building the Site C Dam will have to wait a couple of weeks after BC Hydro closed the viewpoint overlooking the project.

Site C’s Community Relations Manager Dave Conway says that the Site C viewpoint has been temporarily closed for roughly the next two weeks so that crews can address a maintenance issue.

Conway said that crews and equipment will be working to do maintenance on draining and ditching near the viewpoint’s parking lot and viewing areas, making it unsafe for members of the public.

He said that local tourism authorities including the Fort St. John Visitor Information Centre and BC Hydro’s W.A.C. Bennett Dam Visitor Centre have both been made aware of the issue.

Conway added that BC Hydro will be notifying the public once the maintenance work has been completed and the viewpoint reopens.

