Site C workforce sees big jump in May

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The size of the workforce employed in building the Site C dam saw a big jump in May.

According to statistics published by BC Hydro this afternoon, there were a total of 2,810 workers employed on Site C during the fifth month of the year, up from 2,242 in April.

The number of contractors on site has once again broken the 2,000 mark jumping by 423 to a total of 2,160. The number of engineers and project team members also saw a big increase from the month prior, jumping from 505 to 650.

There were 345 additional B.C. residents employed on Site C as contractors, making up 82 percent of contractors and bringing the total number of B.C. contractors to 1,765.

The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors employed at Site C saw an increase after declines in recent months.

The number of locals employed on the dam went from 532 in April to 657 in May, though the percentage of PRRD residents working as contractors actually dropped from 31 to 30 percent.

The three temporary foreign workers employed as contractors at Site C in May, which is identical the number of TFW contractors for the past two months.

The number of apprentices at Site C increased from 29 to 37, while the number of Indigenous workers also increased, from 163 to 226.

The number of women employed on the project jumped from 285 to 370.

