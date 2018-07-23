Advertisement

Slam, Chewbaccas and Mustangs win at Taylor One-Pitch

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Photo by John Luke Kieper.
TAYLOR, B.C. – Athletes had to battle a monsoon last weekend during the Taylor One-Pitch.

Over 17 teams brought out the rain boots to run around a muddy diamond with hopes of winning a division at the tournament.

Battling the elements. Photo by John Luke Kieper.

The three teams most successful at weathering the storm were B.C. Slam, Dirty Chewbaccas and the Taylor Mustangs.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Division A:

  1. B.C Slam.
  2. Krush Softball.
  3. McLean Oilfield.

Division B:

  1.  Dirty Chewbaccas.
  2. Smackin’ My Pitches.

Division C: 

  1. Taylor Mustangs.
  2. Scared Hitless.
Mustangs after winning Division C. Photo by Jenn Smiley.
