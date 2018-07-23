Slam, Chewbaccas and Mustangs win at Taylor One-Pitch

Advertisement
TAYLOR, B.C. – Athletes had to battle a monsoon last weekend during the Taylor One-Pitch.
Over 17 teams brought out the rain boots to run around a muddy diamond with hopes of winning a division at the tournament.
The three teams most successful at weathering the storm were B.C. Slam, Dirty Chewbaccas and the Taylor Mustangs.
Results from the tournament are shown below:
Division A:
- B.C Slam.
- Krush Softball.
- McLean Oilfield.
Division B:
- Dirty Chewbaccas.
- Smackin’ My Pitches.
Division C:
- Taylor Mustangs.
- Scared Hitless.
