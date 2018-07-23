Slam, Chewbaccas and Mustangs win at Taylor One-Pitch

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Athletes had to battle a monsoon last weekend during the Taylor One-Pitch.

Over 17 teams brought out the rain boots to run around a muddy diamond with hopes of winning a division at the tournament.

The three teams most successful at weathering the storm were B.C. Slam, Dirty Chewbaccas and the Taylor Mustangs.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Division A:

B.C Slam. Krush Softball. McLean Oilfield.

Division B:

Dirty Chewbaccas. Smackin’ My Pitches.

Division C:

Taylor Mustangs. Scared Hitless.

