Solicitor General Farnworth visiting Northeast B.C. this week

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C.’s top cop is going to be visiting the northeast corner of the province over the next several days, speaking with local RCMP detachments and elected officials about a number of issues.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth will be in Fort St. John on Monday, before stopping in Fort Nelson on Tuesday.

According to Public Safety Ministry spokesperson Colin Hynes, Farnworth will be talking to local mayors and police officers about a number of policing issues in this neck of the woods, including the upcoming legalization of recreational cannabis.

“I know that a lot of the mayors and the RCMP in the Peace Region are interested in what’s going on with that file and what some of the next steps are going to look like,” said Hynes.

Hynes added that at this point, it’s no known whether Farnworth will be speaking to media during the two-day trip.

Related Stories