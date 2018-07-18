Special weather statement issued for the B.C. Peace

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Meteorologists have issued a special weather statement for the B.C. Peace Region as an upper-level low pressure system is slated to bring heavy rain to much of Northeast B.C.

Meteorologist Lisa Erven with Environment Canada says that the system is forecast to move down from the Gulf of Alaska to the central part of B.C. over the next few days before moving into the Prairies by the weekend.

Erven explained that the region could see rainfall totals of between 40 and 80 millimetres over the next two to 3 days, communities along the eastern slopes of the Rockies such as Hudson’s Hope, Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge likely to see those higher amounts.

However, she said that communities like Fort St. John and Dawson Creek won’t be immune from seeing over 40 mm, as the system will cause bands of moisture to wrap around the area of low pressure, bringing rain and possible thunderstorms to the area from the southeast.

Advertisement

Erven added that areas of higher terrain, which includes the Pine Pass could see total rainfall amounts exceed 100 mm.

Erven said that the ridge of high pressure that has brought high temperatures to Southern B.C. and Southern Alberta over the past few days will increase the likelihood of more thunderstorms developing over the region for the duration of the weather system.

Advertisement Advertisement

That doesn’t preclude the possibility that Fort St. John might not see some wild weather, such as a funnel cloud that was photographed during Tuesday night’s storm.

This was the second such incident of a funnel cloud being photographed near Fort St. John in the past month after another such cloud was photographed over Charlie Lake on the July long weekend.

Erven explained that funnel clouds are much more common than tornadoes, adding that while the region’s weather pattern means that if such clouds touch down to become tornadoes, they are often much weaker than those seen on the Great Plains, causing little damage.

Related Stories