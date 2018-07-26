Spiers and Smith shine at National High School Rodeo Final

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WY – Seven North Peace athletes returned from the National High School Rodeo Finals last week.

Denton Spiers had the best showing for the region as he placed 13th in the bull riding event with a score of 80. Megan Smith also competed hard finishing 42nd out of 187 in the barrel racing event.

Fallyn Mills competed in four different events which was the most out of any athlete from the Peace. Her best finish was 102nd out of 159 people.

Results from the National High School Rodeo Finals are shown below:

Denton Spiers:

Bull Riding: 13th out of 37 – 80

Megan Smith:

Barrel Racing: 42nd out of 187 – 36.067

Fallyn Mills:

Girls Cutting: 83rd out of 94 – 254

Goat Tying: 102nd out of 159 – 8.6

Pole Bending: 103 out of 178 – 48.834

Reigned Cow Horse: 90th out of 101 – 494.5

Derek Hadland:

Tie-Down Roping: 62nd out of 124 – 10.28

Tyrel Roberts:

Tie Down Roping: 116th out of 124 – 26.53

Tommi-Sue Little:

Goat Tying: 55th out of 159 – 22.5

Wade Roberts:

Steer Wrestling: 107 out of 112 – 17.29

