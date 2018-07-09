Stage North Theatre Society wins awards at Mainstage 2018

Advertisement

VERNON, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society travelled to Vernon on June 27th to participate in Mainstage 2018.

Mainstage went on from June 27th to July 7th and saw Stage North perform two plays. The first play they performed was Blackbird while the second was Mary’s Wedding.

The play Blackbird was a heavy drama about two people who had a very unconventional affair when they were young, while Mary’s Wedding followed a girl in the 1920’s on the day before her wedding while the love of her life was in World war One.

Blackbird was named the winner of the Burnaby award, which is given to the runner-up play at the competition. The play also won the Best Set Design and Property Awards.

Mary’s Wedding was chosen as the workshop play, which meant it was worked on by professional directors and performed for a viewing audience. The play was given the Workshop Award for their efforts.

Related Stories