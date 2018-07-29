Strong Thunderstorm moving towards Dawson Creek

Advertisement

UPDATE – At 9:10 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The storm is on Highway 97 near the junction with Highway 52 moving eastward at 30 km/h but appears to be weakening. This storm will reach Dawson Creek in about 15 minutes.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada says a strong thunderstorm is moving along Highway 97 and headed towards Dawson Creek.

The storm is capable of producing very strong winds and up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. The storm should reach Dawson Creek by 9 p.m. Sunday.

See the full warning below.

Issued at 2018-07-30 03:37 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm warning continued for:

B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)



Current details:

At 8:37 p.m. MST, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

The storm is on highway 97 near Pine River moving eastward at 30 km/h. This storm will reach Dawson Creek in about 30 minutes.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

