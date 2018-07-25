Suits and Boots announce schedule for resource tour with stops in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The organization Suits and Boots announced the schedule for its upcoming resource tour today.
Suits and Boots was launched in April by former federal Conservative leadership candidate Rick Peterson to “combat anti-resource propaganda.” The organization decided to plan a pro-resource tour after activists hung off the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver over three weeks ago.
The tour is part of a four-week campaign that will visit 30 communities including Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Prince George. The organization will be in Prince George on August 23rd before leaving for the Energetic City as well as the Mile 0 city on the 24th.
During the tour volunteers from the organization will reach out to sector workers, families and stakeholders of the mining, LNG, oil and gas and green energy industries as well as elected officials at the municipal, provincial and federal government.
“We’ll be listening to ideas and feedback and hearing how we can best help move the needle in advancing the interests of the resource sector in British Columbia,” said Rick Peterson.
The complete schedule for the Suits and Boots resource tour can be found below:
August 3:
- Port Hardy
August 4:
- Port McNeil
- Campbell River
August 5:
- Courtenay & Comox
- Parksville
August 6:
- Nanaimo
August 7:
- Oliver & Osoyoos
- Penticton
August 8:
- Kelowna
- Vernon
August 9:
- Sicamous
- Salmon Arm
August 14:
- Cranbrook
- Revelstoke
August 15:
- Nelson
- Grand Forks
August 21:
- Merritt
- Ashcroft
August 22:
- Kamloops
- 100 Mile House
- Williams Lake
August 23:
- Quesnel
- Prince George
August 24:
- Fort St. John
- Dawson Creek
August 29:
- Vanderhoof
- Burns Lake
August 30:
- Smithers
- Kitimat
August 31:
- Terrace
- Prince Rupert