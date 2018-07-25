Suits and Boots announce schedule for resource tour with stops in the Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The organization Suits and Boots announced the schedule for its upcoming resource tour today.

Suits and Boots was launched in April by former federal Conservative leadership candidate Rick Peterson to “combat anti-resource propaganda.” The organization decided to plan a pro-resource tour after activists hung off the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver over three weeks ago.

The tour is part of a four-week campaign that will visit 30 communities including Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Prince George. The organization will be in Prince George on August 23rd before leaving for the Energetic City as well as the Mile 0 city on the 24th.

During the tour volunteers from the organization will reach out to sector workers, families and stakeholders of the mining, LNG, oil and gas and green energy industries as well as elected officials at the municipal, provincial and federal government.

“We’ll be listening to ideas and feedback and hearing how we can best help move the needle in advancing the interests of the resource sector in British Columbia,” said Rick Peterson.

The complete schedule for the Suits and Boots resource tour can be found below:

August 3:

Port Hardy

August 4:

Port McNeil

Campbell River

August 5:

Courtenay & Comox

Parksville

August 6:

Nanaimo

August 7:

Oliver & Osoyoos

Penticton

August 8:

Kelowna

Vernon

August 9:

Sicamous

Salmon Arm

August 14:

Cranbrook

Revelstoke

August 15:

Nelson

Grand Forks

August 21:

Merritt

Ashcroft

August 22:

Kamloops

100 Mile House

Williams Lake

August 23:

Quesnel

Prince George

August 24:

Fort St. John

Dawson Creek

August 29:

Vanderhoof

Burns Lake

August 30:

Smithers

Kitimat

August 31:

Terrace

Prince Rupert

