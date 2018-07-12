Suits and Boots gearing up for pro-resource blitz after activists hang from bridge

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After activists hung off the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge in Vancouver last week, the organization Suits and Boots is gearing up for a pro-resource blitz all across B.C.

Suits and Boots was launched in April by former federal Conservative leadership candidate Rick Peterson to “combat anti-resource propaganda.”

In May they held a rally in support of Kinder Morgan’s Transmountain Pipeline simultaneously with those held in Fort St. John, Kitimat, Fort Nelson and Smithers.

Peterson mentioned that volunteers from his group will start consulting with mayors, councillors, MLAs and MPs to get representatives.

Advertisement

The group will consult politicians all across B.C. and speak with members as far north as Mackenzie, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Vanderhoof.

“Enough is enough. We can no longer stand by and let this stream of anti-resource propaganda spread like an infectious disease, so we’re gearing up for a pro-resource blitz across B.C. this summer,” stated Peterson.

Advertisement Advertisement

The consulting is expected to start later this week.

Related Stories