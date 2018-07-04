Suspected cougar attack leaves multiple goats dead

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A speculated cougar attack over the weekend left multiple goats dead in Charlie Lake.

The attack occurred sometime Sunday night or Monday morning in the Tea Creek area near the intersection of Highway 29 and the 279 Road. Chris Posthuma with the Conservation Officer Service explained that officers will be starting an investigation to determine whether the animal in question was a cougar or another type of animal.

Posthuma added that if they are able to verify that it was a cougar, the next step would be to set traps to monitor the animal.

“Typically once an animal goes to an easier food source they will be more likely to come back to the area,” said Posthuma.

Photos of the attack’s aftermath were posted on a local Facebook group, but Posthuma is urging residents to forgo such posts on social media, as they don’t notify the C.O.S. that an attack occurred.

He said that the best way to report such incidents is to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) Line at 1-(877)-952-7277.