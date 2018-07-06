T.G.I.F.S.J. kicks offs today

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City is set to host their first T.G.I.F.S.J event of the summer.

T.G.I.F.S.J, which stands for Thank Goodness its Friday in Fort St. John, was put in place to help residents kick off their weekends right. Every Friday from July 6th until August 31st the Energetic city will host a free event at the park on 100th Street and 100th Avenue.

The events will feature multiple outdoor games including snakes & ladders, jumbo connect 4, spike ball, bocce and more.

The schedule for T.G.I.F.S.J. is shown below:

July:

July 6th – Summer Carnival: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

July 13th – Moose FM Presents Movie in the Park (Location NPSS): 6:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m.

July 20th – Live Music: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

July 27th – Harry Potter House Cup: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August:

August 3rd – Inflatable with Evangel: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 10th – Community Campfire with S’mores: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

August 17th – Moose FM Presents Movie in the Park (Location NPSS): 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 24th – Teddy Bear Picnic: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

August 31st – Party in the Park: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

For more information on T.G.I.F.S.J. call the Fort St, John Visitor Centre at (250)-785-4592 or the North Peace Leisure Pool at (250)-787-8178.