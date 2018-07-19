Taylor One-Pitch set for this weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor One-Pitch will come out swinging this weekend at the Taylor Diamonds.

Due to the popularity of the Arnie-Isberg One Pitch, tournament organizer Tyson Hildebrand opened up registration to teams outside of Taylor for the first time ever. A total of 17 teams will be competing come Friday night.

The tournament is a six men four women format and guarantees at least four games of baseball. Free camping will also be included during the weekend.

A portion of the tournament’s revenue will go towards purchasing safety cap fencing for next years season. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams.

The schedule for the tournament is shown below:

