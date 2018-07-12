Taylor Speedway hosting Lazers Edge Mini Challenge this weekend

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Taylor Speedway will play host to the Lazers Edge Mini challenge this weekend.

The Lazers Edge will still feature Sportsman, IMCA Modified, and Bomber classes but will heavily focus on the minis.

“It’s all classes of racing but this is just for the minis this weekend,” said Taylor Speedway President Kelly Hildebrand. “Its total points for two days and the juniors and the seniors will be combined in one race… And the total points will win first, second, and third.”

Hildebrand expects to see 25 total cars at the event with about half of them driving minis.

Admission for the races is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free for kids five and under. Admission can be purchased at Taylor Speedway the day of the races.

Races start at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

