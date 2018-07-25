Telizyn wins gold medals at Alberta Summer Games

Advertisement

GRAND PRAIRIE, B.C. – The Alberta Summer Games were in Grand Prairie this past weekend though it wasn’t Alberta bikers who stole the show.

Josh Telizyn along with Nick Guliov competed in the Cross Country, Eliminator and 3 by 6km relay events where they brought home three medals.

The boys swept the podium in the relay as Telizyn won gold and Guliov won bronze. Telizyn added another gold medal by winning the Eliminator event.

Results from the games are shown below:

Telizyn:

Cross Country: 01:03:22

3 by 6km Relay: 01:00:23

Guliov:

Cross Country: 01:13:19

3 by 6km Relay: 01:27:48

