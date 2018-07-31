Tell Szoo’ is top shooter at New Totem Archery Club Cash Shootout

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club held their 3D Redding Spot Cash Shoot this Saturday.

The shootout saw 50 residents compete in nine divisions at the club’s outdoor shooting range.

The highest score of the day belonged to Tell Szoo’ as he managed to get 1080 points. Katrina Jodin was the highest scoring female as she finished with 912 points. Isla Friesen took home the Peewee division scoring 1005 points.

Results from the shootout are shown below:

Men’s Compound Unlimited:

Tell Szoo’: 1080 Chase Martin: 1077

Men’s Compound Fixed Pin:

Jesse Germain: 1035 Basil Szoo’: 1023

Men’s Traditional:

Gil Davis: 966 Lorne McBeth: 818

Women’s Compound Unlimited:

Eva Goertzen: 460 Sandy Parker: 337

Women’s Compound Fixed Pin:

Katrina Jodin: 912 Velynda Szoo’: 900

Women’s Traditional:

Susan Davis: 722 Carly Friesen: 594

Master 50 Compound:

Cor DeBoon: 1016 Mike Welsh: 980

Cub Compound:

Jack Fochuk: 982 Corbin Lind: 972

Peewee:

Isla Friesen: 1005 Timothy Goertzen: 997

