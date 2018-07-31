Tell Szoo’ is top shooter at New Totem Archery Club Cash Shootout

Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The New Totem Archery Club held their 3D Redding Spot Cash Shoot this Saturday.
The shootout saw 50 residents compete in nine divisions at the club’s outdoor shooting range.
The highest score of the day belonged to Tell Szoo’ as he managed to get 1080 points. Katrina Jodin was the highest scoring female as she finished with 912 points. Isla Friesen took home the Peewee division scoring 1005 points.
Results from the shootout are shown below:
Men’s Compound Unlimited:
- Tell Szoo’: 1080
- Chase Martin: 1077
Men’s Compound Fixed Pin:
- Jesse Germain: 1035
- Basil Szoo’: 1023
Men’s Traditional:
- Gil Davis: 966
- Lorne McBeth: 818
Women’s Compound Unlimited:
- Eva Goertzen: 460
- Sandy Parker: 337
Women’s Compound Fixed Pin:
- Katrina Jodin: 912
- Velynda Szoo’: 900
Women’s Traditional:
- Susan Davis: 722
- Carly Friesen: 594
Master 50 Compound:
- Cor DeBoon: 1016
- Mike Welsh: 980
Cub Compound:
- Jack Fochuk: 982
- Corbin Lind: 972
Peewee:
- Isla Friesen: 1005
- Timothy Goertzen: 997
