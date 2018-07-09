The Gamblers win Ante Up Poker Tournament

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Mixed Slow Pitch League held their “Ante Up” Poker Tournament this weekend.

The tournament saw nine teams competing to build the best poker hand by Sunday Night. If teams were victorious in their games they were awarded two cards, while a loss meant they would only receive one card.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Standings:

The Gamblers: Straight flush – $800 Blackout Express: Four of a kind and two one-eyed jacks – $600 Fait: Full house – $400 Brew Jays: Three of a kind and one pair – $320 Bubba Nuts: AK47 – $220 The Giants: Pregnant threes – $220 Balls Deep: Two pairs – $200 Alcoballics: One-eyed jack – $50 Velocity: One-eyed jack and worst poker hand – $50 and a case of beer

