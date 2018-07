Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Toboggan Hill Disc Golf Course has temporarily moved to Kin Park for one months time.

The course closed on July 21st to allow the City of Fort St. John to do routine maintenance.

A temporary 12-hole course has opened in Kin Park but does not have baskets on holes three and four. Baskets will added during the FSJ Disc Sports Club’s league nights on Wednesdays.

A design of the course is shown below:

