Trackers offering school hockey program for players who make it through tryouts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC and Yukon District Trackers are offering a school hockey program for players who make it through the Tracker’s tryout camp which runs from August 24th-26th.

The tryout camp is for residents born between 2001 and 2003 and takes place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Residents must register for the camp by the deadline of August 10th to be eligible to participate.

During the camp, players will be evaluated on their skill, ability, work ethic and commitment to hockey and education. The Trackers will be looking for not only the most skilled players but players who show exceptional character as well.

The school hockey program is in conjunction with School District #60 as well as the Energetic Learning Centre and will give the players increased chances to train during the school year. Players who make it through the camp will be given the choice on whether they would like to enroll in the program.

For more scholastic info about the program contact ssteele@prn.bc.ca or gdicaire82@gmail.com. If you are interested in attending the tryout camp click here.

