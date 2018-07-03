Trans Mountain outlines construction plans for next six months in Alberta, B.C.

Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Trans Mountain has filed a six-month construction schedule with the National Energy Board for the expansion of the pipeline.

The company says work has been underway since last fall at the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, B.C., and will continue, along with additional work in the province’s Lower Mainland.

In July, it says it will begin developing the Westridge Marine Terminal tunnel portal at Burnaby Mountain and relocate existing infrastructure to expand the Burnaby Terminal.

It also says work on a 290-kilometre stretch of pipeline between Edmonton and Jasper National Park will begin in August and include surveying, staking and flagging the right-of-way.

Advertisement

Banners unfurled and flying under the Ironworkers Memorial bridge, where demonstrators opposed to Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion are suspended. They say their intent is to block tanker traffic from passing through. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/15T79AIkJR — Maria Weisgarber (@ctv_mariaw) July 3, 2018

It says it will clear trees and vegetation in the area while taking measures to protect the environment, such as weed control, the relocation of rare plants and wildlife surveys.

Advertisement Advertisement

In September, surveying, staking and flagging the right-of-way will begin in North Thompson, B.C., on a 120-kilometre stretch between Mt. Robson Provincial Park and Blue River.

On Tuesday, activists with Greenpeace rappelled off a bridge in Vancouver to protest the pipeline expansion, which is being purchased by the Canadian government for $4.5 billion.

Breaking news: anti-Kinder Morgan Transmountain Pipeline banners unfurled off Ironworkers 2nd Narrows Bridge by @GreenpeaceCA. They say they are low enough to block tanker from exiting KM terminal. There are climbers hanging off the banners. Details coming up on @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/zlOKpr0LSn — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) July 3, 2018

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)