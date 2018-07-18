TransCanada anticipates North Montney Mainline construction to start next month

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Officials with TransCanada Corp. say that construction on the North Montney Mainline natural gas pipeline is anticipated to start some time next month.

In a presentation to the Peace River Regional District Board last week, Catie Underhill with TransCanada’s Community Relations Department said that the company anticipates that the initial phase of construction on the project will start in mid- to late August.

TransCanada began engaging with stakeholders and area residents about on the project back in 2011 and received approval for the originally 300-kilometre long pipeline from the National Energy Board in 2015.

The pipeline was originally proposed to supply natural gas to Petronas’ proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG project near Prince Rupert, but the Malaysian state-owned energy company scuppered those plans last July.

Last year, TransCanada filed a variance application and shortened the proposed pipeline to 206 kilometres with the NEB, since the company felt that there was still a need for the pipeline despite the cancelling of Pacific NorthWest LNG. The Governor in Council granted approval for the project earlier this month.

Underhill said that after construction starts later this year, there will be between 1,400 and 1,800 workers employed in building the pipeline during the peak of construction, which works out to up to 600 workers per spread.

She said that TransCanada’s contractors for the project have stated that they will want to use local accommodations and will be putting an emphasis on hiring locally.

For workers from out of the area, TransCanada says it will be getting two accommodation camps built, which is fewer than originally proposed.

The Jackfish camp will be located roughly midway between Chetwynd and Fort St. John, while the Haystack camp will be located near the Halfway River upstream of the Halfway River First Nation.

On average, the camps will house an average of 424 and 383 workers respectively, and TransCanada anticipates that no more than 600 workers will be housed in the camps at any given time.

TransCanada says that construction on the pipeline’s 182-kilometre Aitken Creek section will be finished in the third quarter of next year, with the rest of the project forecasted to be finished and in service by the Spring of 2020.

