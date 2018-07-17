Travis Eggers wins NAPA Peace Country Open

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lake Point Golf and Country Club hosted the NAPA Peace Country Open this past weekend.

The event saw 62 golfers competing in seven different flights for two days of golf.

Travis Eggers was the big winner from the event as he won the championship flight shooting a 148.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Championship Flight:

Gross: Travis Eggers – 148

Gross: Stef Brand Mann – 152

Net: Kayne Kursteiner – 151

Net: Matt Edge – 153

First Flight:

Gross: Brad Gunson – 165

Gross: Jeff Kalb – 166

Net: Carson Hoffmeyer – 149

Net: Lindsey Schafer – 152

Second Flight:

Gross: Dale Szoo -171

Gross: Lindley Wnek – 172

Net: Al Shapiro – 142

Net: Wally Hillman – 147

Third Flight:

Gross: Brian Boker – 187

Gross: Jonathan Norris – 188

Net: Konnor Sawyer – 157

Net: Tony Sawyer – 157

Seniors Championship Flight:

Gross: Percy Peterkin – 151

Gross: Gene Danyluk – 158

Net: Greg Palliater – 140

Net: Ken Andersen – 145

Senior First Flight:

Gross: Don Hoffmeyer – 175

Gross: Joel Vysohlia – 178

Net: Rudy Paquette – 143

Net: Randy Morrow – 143

Ladies Championship Flight:

Gross: Cheryl Lequiere – 182 (playoff)

Gross: Linda Harvey – 182

Net: Ann Sawyer – 148

Net: Diana Brown – 149

Up next for Lake Point is the Mighty Peace Brewing Company’s Charity Pro-am August 10th and 11th.

