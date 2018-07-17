Advertisement

Travis Eggers wins NAPA Peace Country Open

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Travis Eggers, Cheryl Lequiere, and Percy Peterkin with their championship trophies. Photo by Lake Point Golf and Country Club.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lake Point Golf and Country Club hosted the NAPA Peace Country Open this past weekend.

The event saw 62 golfers competing in seven different flights for two days of golf.

Travis Eggers was the big winner from the event as he won the championship flight shooting a 148.

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Championship Flight: 

  • Gross: Travis Eggers – 148
  • Gross: Stef Brand Mann – 152
  • Net: Kayne Kursteiner – 151
  • Net: Matt Edge – 153

First Flight:

  • Gross: Brad Gunson – 165
  • Gross: Jeff Kalb – 166
  • Net: Carson Hoffmeyer – 149
  • Net: Lindsey Schafer – 152

Second Flight:

  • Gross: Dale Szoo -171
  • Gross: Lindley Wnek – 172
  • Net: Al Shapiro – 142
  • Net: Wally Hillman – 147

Third Flight:

  • Gross: Brian Boker – 187
  • Gross: Jonathan Norris – 188
  • Net: Konnor Sawyer – 157
  • Net: Tony Sawyer – 157

Seniors Championship Flight:

  • Gross: Percy Peterkin – 151
  • Gross: Gene Danyluk – 158
  • Net: Greg Palliater – 140
  • Net: Ken Andersen – 145

Senior First Flight: 

  • Gross: Don Hoffmeyer – 175
  • Gross: Joel Vysohlia – 178
  • Net: Rudy Paquette – 143
  • Net: Randy Morrow – 143

Ladies Championship Flight: 

  • Gross: Cheryl Lequiere – 182 (playoff)
  • Gross: Linda Harvey – 182
  • Net: Ann Sawyer – 148
  • Net: Diana Brown – 149

Up next for Lake Point is the Mighty Peace Brewing Company’s Charity Pro-am August 10th and 11th.

