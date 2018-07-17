Travis Eggers wins NAPA Peace Country Open

Advertisement
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lake Point Golf and Country Club hosted the NAPA Peace Country Open this past weekend.
The event saw 62 golfers competing in seven different flights for two days of golf.
Travis Eggers was the big winner from the event as he won the championship flight shooting a 148.
Results from the tournament are shown below:
Championship Flight:
- Gross: Travis Eggers – 148
- Gross: Stef Brand Mann – 152
- Net: Kayne Kursteiner – 151
- Net: Matt Edge – 153
First Flight:
- Gross: Brad Gunson – 165
- Gross: Jeff Kalb – 166
- Net: Carson Hoffmeyer – 149
- Net: Lindsey Schafer – 152
Second Flight:
- Gross: Dale Szoo -171
- Gross: Lindley Wnek – 172
- Net: Al Shapiro – 142
- Net: Wally Hillman – 147
Third Flight:
- Gross: Brian Boker – 187
- Gross: Jonathan Norris – 188
- Net: Konnor Sawyer – 157
- Net: Tony Sawyer – 157
Seniors Championship Flight:
- Gross: Percy Peterkin – 151
- Gross: Gene Danyluk – 158
- Net: Greg Palliater – 140
- Net: Ken Andersen – 145
Senior First Flight:
- Gross: Don Hoffmeyer – 175
- Gross: Joel Vysohlia – 178
- Net: Rudy Paquette – 143
- Net: Randy Morrow – 143
Ladies Championship Flight:
- Gross: Cheryl Lequiere – 182 (playoff)
- Gross: Linda Harvey – 182
- Net: Ann Sawyer – 148
- Net: Diana Brown – 149
Up next for Lake Point is the Mighty Peace Brewing Company’s Charity Pro-am August 10th and 11th.
