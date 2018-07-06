Trev Talks – Chris Gardner of the ICBA and inventor Sterling Roberts

Advertisement

This week on Trev Talks, Trevor Bolin spoke with Chris Gardner of the ICBA about their fight against the proportional representation referendum in B.C. and he also spoke with local inventor Sterling Roberts.

Roberts has created the Q-Plug a way for you to prevent damage to your block heater cord when you forget to unplug it. For more on the product, click here and visit his website.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.