This week on Trev Talks, Trevor Bolin spoke with business owner and Realtor Graham Pitzel about what affect LNG Canada has already had on Kitimat. He also spoke with the Mayor of Kitimat, Phillip Germuth. A final investment decision on the LNG Project is still expected this year.

