Trev Talks – LNG Canada and the effect on Fort St. John

This week on Trev Talks, Trevor Bolin spoke with the Mayor of Fort St. John, Lori Ackerman. Mayor Ackerman spoke about the effects LNG Canada could have on Fort St. John and how the community has been preparing for a final investment decision.

Trevor also got an update live from the Pomeroy Sport Centre where John Collins and Joe Ayoob tried to break a world record. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Click here for all the details.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.

