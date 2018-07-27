Trev Talks – Update on Woodfibre LNG and the book “The Banker Secret”

Advertisement

This week on Trev Talks, Trevor Bolin spoke with Byng Giraud VP Corporate Affairs from Woodfibre LNG. Byng talked about the next steps in that project and how it could affect Northeast B.C. as we discuss the project and next steps.

Trevor also spoke with Jayson Lowe on his book The Banker Secret. Click here for all the details.

You can watch the Youtube version of the show above or watch it on Facebook below.

Listen for Trev Talks every Friday at 10 a.m. on Moose FM and shared live on Facebook and Youtube.

Related Stories