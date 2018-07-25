TV show teaching children how to hunt being filmed in the Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A TV show teaching children the basics of hunting will begin filming in the Peace Region.

Fort Nelson resident Mark Skage is hosting “Start em’ Young” which will premier on Wild TV. Skage explained that the show aims to start young hunters properly and teaches them valuable lessons to make sure the next generation knows how to hunt responsively.

“We’ll teach them valuable lessons and make sure that once they are out there doing it on their own that they are gonna be good stewards and do things the way they should be done,” said Skage.

The children’s duties during the show will include harvesting as well spectating the hunt.

Skage added that he’s hunted his whole life but his passion grew exponentially the first time he took his son into the wilderness.

“My whole world changed the first day I took my 3-year-old son in the woods with me. Nothing ever felt the same after that day. I wouldn’t say I was jaded but it has never been as special as it is when he’s there.”

The show will see Skage travel all across the Peace Region and all of Northeast B.C. hunting whatever the land offers with a variety of children. Skage explained that though right now he plans to start the show with his son and nephews if anyone wants to learn and be involved in the show in the future they can always reach out to him.

“As we go here if there are people that want to be involved in the show they can get a hold of us. We’d be more than happy to take someone else out and help them get started. As we grow we could have room for say even an adult whos just starting out.”

“Start em’ Young” will begin filming this fall.

