Two arrested after early morning police pursuit in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One man is in police custody after a pursuit which began in Grande Prairie and ended almost an hour later near DeBolt.

At around 3:45 on Tuesday morning, members of the Grande Prairie RCMP were dispatched to a complaint of a break and enter in progress in the area of 72 Avenue and Poplar Drive. Two male suspects are said to have entered a home and assaulted the home’s resident before forcing the victim into a vehicle and fleeing the area.

Police quickly located one of the suspect vehicles and initiated a pursuit that lasted approximately 50 minutes. The pursuit ended on Township Road 705 south of Crooked Creek when the suspect vehicle drove into the ditch and became immobilized.

The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. A female passenger was arrested at the scene without incident, while the male driver was located and arrested with the help of Police Dog Services a short time later. The victim was uninjured.

The RCMP say the case is still under investigation, and police are continuing to try to locate the second suspect. Charges against the other two people who were arrested are pending.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

