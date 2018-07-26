Two Fort St. John Mounties raising money ahead of this year’s Tour de North

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two members of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment are gearing up for this year’s Cops for Cancer – Tour de North, which is taking place in just under two months’ time.

Constable Rebecca Bojczuk and Corporal Spencer Owen will be hitting the road to raise money for this year’s Tour de North, which is taking place from September 14th – 20th. The group of riders will be travelling over 800 kilometres during that week, riding from Prince George to Prince Rupert while raising money for the Canadian Cancer Foundation and Camp Goodtimes.

This will be Cst. Bojczuk’s third year participating in Tour de North, after she participated in the 2017 and 2016 editions, both times with Cst. Tristan Williams. Cst. Bojczuk has some personal experience with the disease, after her friend beat breast cancer a number of years ago.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman said that the Fort St. John community has an incredible history of giving and supporting local causes. 80 percent of the funds raised by Tour de NOrth go to pediatric cancer research, with the remaining 20 percent donated to Camp Goodtimes. In the past 16 years, over 3.2 million dollars has been raised, and over 530,000 kms ridden by Tour de North Riders.

Each rider is required to meet a pre-riding fundraising goal. Cst. Bojczuk and Cpl. Owen have planned a couple of events in order to help them in achieving their goals. Their first one is: Asking everyone to put their best foot forward and “Buck Up” for the boot.

On August 3rd, the officers will be holding a Fill the Boot drive at the Fort St John Safeway from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., trying to fill an RCMP high brown riding boot with donations.

Then on September 5th, the RCMP will hold their annual Jail and Bail at the Fort St John Canadian Tire parking lot from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Members of the community who have been nominated by their friends, family, and co-workers will be “arrested” and brought to a mock jail where a short mock trial will take place. Bail will be set and the arrested person will then be given time to raise the requested amount from the mock bail hearing.

