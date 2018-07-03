Two Peace Region accountants named to CPABC’s Board of Directors

Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Two accountants from the Peace Region have been named to the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C.’s Board of Directors for this upcoming fiscal year.

The CPABC held its third Annual General Meeting in Vancouver on June 27th, and announced that Gavin Still from Fort St. John and Ben Sander from Dawson Creek will be serving on the Association’s Board of Directors for fiscal year 2018/2019. Still was announced as the Board’s First Vice-Chair, while Still will be serving as a regular director.

Barry Macdonald FCPA, FCA has been elected as Chair of the CPABC Board of Directors and is joined by Sander, Geoff Dodds, CPA, CA, and Stanley Chang, CPA, CGA on the Governance Committee. The pair are the only two Directors on the CPABC’s Board to hail from Northern B.C. Of the 17 members of the Board, only six hail from outside Vancouver. Two are from Vancouver Island, while the other two are from the Southern Interior.