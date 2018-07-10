Tyler Mikkelson wins high overall at 36th Oilmen’s Trapshoot

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Rod and Gun Club hosted the 36th Annual Oilmen’s Trapshoot this weekend.

The event saw over 75 residents from the petroleum industry competing for 28 different trophies.

This year’s high overall champion was Tyler Mikkelson as he scored 137 out of a possible 150 points. The top team at this years event was Twylight Pressure Controls as they scored a combined 600 points.

Results from the Trapshoot are shown below:

Singles:

AAA:

Terry Wilson – 94 Matthew Stockley – 93

AA:

Dino Soucy – 85 Curtis Fell – 85

A:

Troy McKay – 80 Wayne Carlson -80

B:

Sacha Plotnikon – 74 Carter Barron -74

C:

Daniel Hlodak – 66 Norton Hunt – 66

D:

Karl Waugh – 58 Gordon Westergaard – 58

High Overall:

Tyler Mikkelson – 137 Dave Wallace -132

Teams:

Team High:

Twylight Pressure Controls – 600 Rapid Wireline – 585

