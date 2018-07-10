Underwater recovery teams helping with the search for missing two-year-old

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – The Grande Prairie RCMP continue to assist in the search for a two-year-old boy who went missing near the Wapiti River at the Canfor Bridge during the evening of July 6, 2018.

The search crews have been using boats, all-terrain vehicles, a helicopter, and people on foot in the search for the missing boy.

As of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday the boy has not been located and RCMP Underwater Recovery Team (URT) members from Saskatchewan and Manitoba have arrived to assist in the search and recovery efforts. URT members are searching all probable areas using sonar and physical dives along the river.

Further updates will be provided when more information is available.

