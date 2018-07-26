Vikes Summer Camp has 60 participants working on their soccer skills

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The University of Victoria Vikes Summer Camp entered its fourth day at Dr. Kearny elementary school.

The camp is run by varsity soccer players and had close to 60 Fort St. John residents participate.

UVIC player and camp coach Isaac Koch explained that the camp focused on a different skill set each day such as passing, shooting and ball control.

Koch added that he’s been very impressed with the skill of the Fort St. John soccer players.

Advertisement

“This is kind of a more elite camp then we do at UVIC,” said Koch. “All the kids know how to play, so it’s a lot more coaching then it is babysitting. It’s a lot of fun.”

Koch mentioned that one of the best qualities he’s seen from the players were their excellent attitudes.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Their attitude is the biggest thing I’ve noticed. They’re collecting balls, listening pretty well and they’re all just pretty great.”

The camp concludes Friday where the participants will practice all the skills they’ve learned as well as play a variety of different games. The UVIC Vikes Summer Camp plans to return next summer.

Related Stories