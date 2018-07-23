Warren Haugen wins Lone Wolf Classic

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Lone Wolf Golf Club held their Lone Wolf Classic this past weekend.

Golfers faced heavy rain, strong winds and fierce cold as it was a fight to the finish. After the Friday practice round was rained out, Saturday gave the golfers the only nice day of the weekend.

“This year’s tournament was a true test and were proud to see so many stick it out on Sunday to finish their rounds,” said Lone Wolf General Manager Ryan Callum. “With multiple layers, clothing changes and hundreds of towels, our players did what they could to keep warm.”

Results from the tournament are shown below:

Championship Flight:

Low Gross: Warren Haugen (155)

Second Low Gross: Travis Eggers (156)

Third Low Gross: Larry Ramstad (158)

Low Net: Aidan Craig-Steele (150)

Second Low Net: Bill Niemi (154)

Third Low Net: Dillon Paquette (156)

First Flight:

Low Gross: Craig Simpson (167)

Second Low Gross: Forrest Liddicoat (174)

Third Low Gross: Jeff Kalb (174)

Low Net: Rory Chapple (155)

Second Low Net: Shawn Cashin (157)

Third Low Net: Mike Bigcharles (160)

Second Flight:

Low Gross: Trent McGarry (168)

Second Low Gross: Ryan Lucas (177)

Third Low Gross: Maurice Lucas (181)

Low Net: Rod Guillon (149)

Second Low Net: Joe Cashin (153)

Third Low Net: John Tanchuck (158)

Third Flight:

Low Gross: Dominic Chmelyk (186)

Second Low Gross: Kevin Cage (186)

Third Low Gross: Jason Lawson (193)

Low Net: Marcel Rose (151)

Second Low Net: Kurt Halliday (156)

Third Low Net: Troy Braun (160)

Senior Championship Flight:

Low Gross: Gord Gas (165)

Second Low Gross: Dan Hogg (172)

Third Low Gross: Mitch Clark (179)

Low Net: Joe Peterkin (150)

Second Low Net: Rob Fraser (151)

Third Low Net: Greg Haugen (152)

Senior First Flight:

Low Gross: Rudy Paquette (189)

Second Low Gross: Randy Morrow (153)

Third Low Gross: Dwayne Beer (210)

Low Net: Calvin Elson (153)

Second Low Net: Brian Haddow (159)

Third Low Net: Cor Buys (162)

Long Drive:

Championship: Warren Haugen

First Flight: Jake Pike

Second Flight: John Tanchuck

Third Flight: Dominic Chemlyk

Senior Championship: Gary Paulson

Senior First Flight: John Haggstrom

Closest to the Pin:

Championship: Aiden Craig-Steele

First Flight: Forest Liddicoat

Second Flight: John Tanchuck

Third Flight: Kurt Halliday

Senior Championship: Rod Laliberte

Senior First Flight: Bruce Ballantyne

