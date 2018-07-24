Washout between Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd; Highway down to single-lane traffic

Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Highway 29 is down to single lane alternating traffic between Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd.

Approximately 29 north of Tumbler Ridge, the highway has been washed out. Motorists are asked to use caution and travel slowly through the site.

Traffic control people will be in place to notify motorists of the washout.

Last weeks rain storm brought over 150 mm of rain to Chetwynd and 122 mm to Tumbler Ridge.

For updates on road conditions throughout the Province, visit www.drivebc.ca

