FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you can’t make it to the Pomeroy Sport Centre to watch the world record attempt, you can watch it online below.

John Collins and Joe Ayoob are at the Pomeroy Sport Centre attempting to break their own record by flying a paper airplane further than 226 feet and 10 inches. They will have ten attempts to fly the plane so conditions have to be almost perfect.

The video will start at 8:45 a.m. with the first attempt at around 9 a.m.

