Watt School of Irish Dance has impressive showing at Orlando dance championship

ORLANDO, FL – The Watt School of Irish Dance travelled to Orlando this week to compete in the North American Irish Dance Championship.

The competition saw a total of 16 Fort St. John dancers attend and compete in a variety of different age groups.

Emalee Chapple and Melodie Kemp finished 14th and 6th in their age groups respectively. Their finishes earned them spots in the upcoming 2019 Worlds in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Results from the competition are shown below:

U9: Reese Gibbons 11th out of 114.

U9: Elyse Kemp 17th out of 114.

U12: Naia Gibbons 26th out of 100.

U12: Kale Dietz 39th out of 96.

U16: Jordan Crawford 63rd out of 142.

U14: Emalee Chapple 14th out of 146 (Worlds Qualifier).

U13: Melodie Kemp 6th out of 124 (Worlds Qualifier).

U18: Ashlyn Bolog 48th out of 118.

Up next for the Watt School of Irish Dance is the Western Canadian Oireachtas this November. The school will send their Championship Dancers with hopes of qualifying for the 2019 Worlds as well as the 2019 NAIDC in Vancouver.