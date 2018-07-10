Weekend house fire on 88a St. deemed not suspicious, though cause is undetermined

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A fire that erupted at a home on 88a St. early Saturday morning has been deemed not suspicious in nature, though the fire’s cause is still undetermined.

Deputy Fire Chief Darrell Blades said that fire crews were called out the blaze, which occurred inside a duplex in the 10400 block of 88a St., at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the room of origin, while the rest of the duplex unit suffered smoke and water damage. The neighbouring unit also suffered minor smoke damage.

Blades said that initially, the RCMP was asked to assist the fire department with their investigation and that the cause of the fire could have been deemed suspicious. He said that investigators have since deemed the fire to not be suspicious in nature, though the exact cause of the fire was not able to be determined.

Blades estimated that damage to the home is estimated at less than $50,000.

