Welding to close a lane on the Taylor Bridge yet again this week

TAYLOR, B.C. – You’ve got three guesses why the Taylor Bridge is once again down to single-lane traffic this week, and the first two don’t count.

Highway maintenance crews will be reducing Highway 97 over the Taylor Bridge down to single lane-alternating traffic between now and July 26th as welders once again make their way onto the bridge to conduct repairs.

The repairs will be conducted from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 20 minutes in each direction.

YRB North Peace General Manager Chris Charbonneau says that most of the welding will be done on the sides of some of the bridge deck’s floor beams, but that the work needs to be done during daylight hours, hence the hours of the closure.

He said that some welding will also be done on the bridge’s metal deck, which is the reason for the lane closure.

Charbonneau explained that while the work is listed on DriveBC.ca as running until July 26th, there is a possibility that the work could be completed by Tuesday or Wednesday.

He added that YRB is asking motorists to use caution while driving through the work zone, and is apologizing for any delays that motorists experience.

