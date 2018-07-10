Willy Svisdahl wins twice at 2018 Roil Energy Bracket Nationals

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights Raceway hosted the 2018 Roil Energy Bracket Nationals this past weekend.

The event saw approximately 100 cars competing in five rounds of races. Drivers competed in the box, no box, pure street, bike/sled, and junior dragster classes.

Northern Lights Raceway President Robin Derose explained that the racers were competing for Iron Men, the “holy grail” of drag racing trophies.

The biggest highlight from the event included Willy Svisdahl winning the bike/sled class both days, dethroning the four straight race champion Bruce Romak, as well as Mike Moroun achieving back to back second places in the no box class.

Results from the 2018 Roil Energy Bracket Nationals are shown below:

Saturday:

Box:

Jason Miller James Rutherford

No Box:

Amber Rutherford Mike Moroun

Pure Street:

Bobby Bailey Terry D’Albertanson

Bike/Sled:

Willy Svisdahl Bruce Romak

Junior Dragster:

Noah MacDonald Tyler Musgrove Cole Liwiski

Sunday:

Box Class:

Dale Phillips George Morgan

No Box Class:

Steve Breitkreuz Mike Moroun

Pure Street:

Jason Gerzz Aaron Mcewan

Bike/Sled:

Willy Svisdahl Bruce Romak

Junior Dragster:

Preston Gessner Dekker Jones Cole Liwiski

