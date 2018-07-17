Wyatt Graham wins Mini Sprints at Lazers Edge Mini Challenge

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway hosted the Lazers Edge Mini Challenge this past weekend.

The event saw approximately 25 racers competing in the Minis, Sportsman, IMCA Modified, and Bomber classes.

Big winners from the races included Wyatt Graham who won the Mini Sprints back to back days, as well as Austin Kube who finished first once and second twice.

Results from the Lazers Edge are shown below:

Saturday:

Mini Sprints:

Wyatt Graham Tyson LeClerc Keagen Wallace

Mini-Juniors:

Austin Kube Chantal Richards Devon Beebe

Mini Adults:

Dan Harrison Jamie Legal

Bombers:

Calvin Hildebrand Clint Mason Matt Burdock

IMCA Modifieds:

AJ Everton Darren Morin Dennis Wurst Al Scarfo

Sunday:

Mini Sprints:

Wyatt Graham Keagen Wallace Cody Willis

Mini-Junior:

Russel Duncan Austin Kube Devon Beebe

Bombers:

Clint Mason Chelsea Babcock Calvin Hildebrand

IMCA Modifieds:

Darren Morin Matt Richards Al Scarfo Aaron Tubbs

Mini Stock Challenge:

Jamie Legal Austin Kube Russel Duncan

