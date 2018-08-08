100 Women who Care Fort St. John narrow choice to three for $10,000 donation

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 100 Women who Care Fort St. John Chapter narrowed down the choice of which non-profit organization to donate $10,000 to with a random draw.

Women from around the Peace Region nominated non-profits earlier this year that they felt best deserved the donation. The three non-profits still in the running for the money were not revealed as the organization wanted to inform the charities before anyone else.

The $10,000 will come from residents around the Peace who donate $100 each to help make a difference. Anyone interested in donating can visit Energetictickets.ca.

The three non-profits will have to create a presentation on why they think they deserve the money and the 100 Women Who Care will then decide on who deserves it most.

Advertisement

The three remaining candidates will be revealed at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, August 13th where they will work to present on September 11th.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories