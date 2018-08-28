13.1 C
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
A photo showing the stretch of 100th Ave. that will be closed on Tuesday. Photo by City of Fort St. John/Facebook
News

100th Ave. in Fort St. John closed between 98th and 100th Streets today

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City says that a single-block stretch of 100th Avenue in downtown Fort St. John will be closed today.

The City said in a post on its Facebook page that 100th Avenue will be closed to traffic between 100th St. and 98th St. so that crews can repave the road where crews conducted underground utility work on Saturday.

The intersection has seen numerous closures over the summer as work crews have conducted maintenance on the busy intersection’s underground utilities.

Earlier this Spring, the City’s Integrated Services General Manager Victor Shopland said that the intersection is also slated to be repaved completely before the end of the construction season, though at this point no confirmed date has been announced.

The closure is set to occur Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m., and at this point there’s no word when the road will reopen.

Chris Newton

