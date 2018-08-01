1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament starts tonight

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament is officially happening this weekend.

The tournament was originally going to see 18 teams pitted against each other but will now see just twelve.

Teams will be dispersed over three division and will play for over $8,000 in cash prizes. Featured at the tournament are beer gardens, a concession, 50/50 draw and homerun derby. All proceeds from the concession and 50/50 will go towards the memorial art installation, “Walking with our Sisters.”

The playing format will have seven men and three women on the field at all times. The round robin schedule is shown below:

Diamond 1:

Friday, 6:30 pm: The Randos vs BC Slam

Saturday, 8:00 am: Black Swan Bombers vs HL Reds

Saturday, 10:00 am: Krush vs Pitchslaps

Saturday, 12:00 pm: Weekend Warriors vs HL Reds

Saturday, 2:00 pm: Weekend Warriors vs Silver Bullets

Saturday, 4:00 pm: Canfor vs HL Reds

Diamond 2:

Friday, 6:30 pm: Beauty and the Beast vs Weekend Warriors

Saturday, 8:00 am: Stingers vs Krush

Saturday, 10:00 am: Black Swan Bombers vs Beauty and the Beast

Saturday, 12:00 pm: Beauty and the Beast vs Fort Motor Boaters

Saturday, 2:00 pm: Black Swan Bombers vs Pitchslaps

Saturday, 4:00 pm: Stingers vs the Randos

Diamond 3:

Friday, 6:30 pm: Canfor vs Pitchslaps

Saturday, 8:00 am: Fort Motor Boaters vs Silver Bullets

Saturday, 10:00 am: Silver Bullets vs Stingers

Saturday, 12:00 pm: Canfor vs the Randos

Saturday, 2:00 pm: Krush vs BC Slam

Saturday, 4:00 pm: BC Slam vs Fort Motor Boaters

The tournaments starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor

