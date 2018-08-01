1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament starts tonight

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament is officially happening this weekend.
The tournament was originally going to see 18 teams pitted against each other but will now see just twelve.
Teams will be dispersed over three division and will play for over $8,000 in cash prizes. Featured at the tournament are beer gardens, a concession, 50/50 draw and homerun derby. All proceeds from the concession and 50/50 will go towards the memorial art installation, “Walking with our Sisters.”
The playing format will have seven men and three women on the field at all times. The round robin schedule is shown below:
Diamond 1:
- Friday, 6:30 pm: The Randos vs BC Slam
- Saturday, 8:00 am: Black Swan Bombers vs HL Reds
- Saturday, 10:00 am: Krush vs Pitchslaps
- Saturday, 12:00 pm: Weekend Warriors vs HL Reds
- Saturday, 2:00 pm: Weekend Warriors vs Silver Bullets
- Saturday, 4:00 pm: Canfor vs HL Reds
Diamond 2:
- Friday, 6:30 pm: Beauty and the Beast vs Weekend Warriors
- Saturday, 8:00 am: Stingers vs Krush
- Saturday, 10:00 am: Black Swan Bombers vs Beauty and the Beast
- Saturday, 12:00 pm: Beauty and the Beast vs Fort Motor Boaters
- Saturday, 2:00 pm: Black Swan Bombers vs Pitchslaps
- Saturday, 4:00 pm: Stingers vs the Randos
Diamond 3:
- Friday, 6:30 pm: Canfor vs Pitchslaps
- Saturday, 8:00 am: Fort Motor Boaters vs Silver Bullets
- Saturday, 10:00 am: Silver Bullets vs Stingers
- Saturday, 12:00 pm: Canfor vs the Randos
- Saturday, 2:00 pm: Krush vs BC Slam
- Saturday, 4:00 pm: BC Slam vs Fort Motor Boaters
The tournaments starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Taylor
