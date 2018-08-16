$35,000 donation by Tourmaline Oil allows Women’s Resource Society to buy new furnace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society got a big boost last month after Tourmaline Oil donated the proceeds from its Annual Golf Tournament.

The event, which took place at Lakepoint Golf and Country Club on July 19th, featured entertaining live and silent auctions, a 50/50 ticket draw, and a call for participants to “Fill-A-Truck” with non-perishable donations for the food pantry at the Centre.

Society Board members Jen Pimm and Kelsey Dawley attended the tournament’s dinner, where Pimm spoke on behalf of the organization.

“We are a front-line organization dealing with violence against women and children, community outreach, poverty, advocacy, harm reduction, food security, and much more. Your donation stays in our community and directly impacts local people. Without the support of our community, we could not do this important work, so thank you, we are very grateful.”

After the tournament’s fundraising total was added up, Tourmaline said that it would like to match the donation, bringing the donation total to an incredible $35,150.

“This means so much to us,” said Pimm. “We need a new furnace, and we have been trying to find room in the budget for this kind of capital expenditure. Thank you Tourmaline, the sponsors, and everyone who came out to golf!”

Executive director Amanda Trotter explained that the donation was much-needed by the Society, which is currently seeing upwards of 500 clients each month.