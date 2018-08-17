71st Annual North Peace Fall Fair kicks off today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Fall Fair will be celebrating its 71st anniversary this weekend.

Along with the usual events at the fair, including cattle, horses, baking and handy craft contests and of course, the tractor pulls, there will also be a dance competition from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Events run from 3:00 – 10:00 p.m. Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Saturday, and 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The family dance is taking place on Saturday night at 7:30, and goes until 11:00 p.m.

The Fall Fair is also going to be operating a shuttle bus to and from the fairgrounds, leaving from North Peace Secondary School. Busses will be leaving the high school at 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, and 1:30, departing the fairgrounds at 3:00, 4:00, 5:00, 6:00.

Prices for the fair are as follows:

Adult – $10 for the day

Kids – $5 per day

Adult Weekend Pass – $20

Kids Weekend Pass – $10

Seniors – $5 per day and $10 for Weekend Pass

Weekend camping – $40

The festivities will take place 15177 – Rose Prairie Rd. For more information, visit: http://www.northpeacefallfair.com/.