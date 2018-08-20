Air quality advisory due to smoky skies remains in effect for Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special air quality statement that was issued by Environment Canada because of a large amount of smoke in the air remains in effect for all of Northeast B.C. today.

The large pall of smoke that has hung over the province for the past several weeks is emanating from wildfires burning in the B.C. Central Interior, the Stikine Region, and Washington state.

The CBC is reporting that the massive smoke cloud has caused flights to be cancelled at a number of airports in the Central Interior and the Kootenays, and was visible from NASA’s DSCOVR satellite, which orbits 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth’s surface.

People with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that’s cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn’t air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.

With files from CBC News.